How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on April 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels