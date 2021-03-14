How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels Spring Training on March 14, 2021 Live Online Without Cable

On Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Angels. The Spring Training game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports West and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, while in Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Fox Sports West (soon to be Bally Sports West). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports West and Marquee Sports Network – this is your only option to stream Cubs and Angels games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option