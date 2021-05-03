How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Series Live Online on May 3, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Monday, May 3, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

When: Monday, May 3, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet LA and Marquee Sports Network

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Julio Urias. Urias threw seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts against Milwaukee. Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.16 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) and Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-3, 7.54 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Cubs are 8-7 in home games in 2020. Chicago has hit 37 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the club with nine, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 9-7 on the road. The Los Angeles pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.03, Walker Buehler paces the staff with a mark of 3.16.