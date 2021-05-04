How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Series Live Online on May 4, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a Doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

When: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 - Game 1: 2:20 PM EDT Game 2: 7:40 PM EDT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet LA and Marquee Sports Network

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

In the first game, Trevor Bauer (3-1, 2.48 ERA, .68 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) pitches against Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (1-2, 4.71 ERA, .91 WHIP, 23 strikeouts).

Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Julio Urias. Urias went seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts against Milwaukee.

The Cubs are 8-7 on their home turf. Chicago has hit 37 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Kris Bryant leads the club with nine, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 9-7 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .409, good for fifth in the MLB. Justin Turner leads the club with a .584 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and six home runs.