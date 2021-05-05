 Skip to Content
How to Watch Dodgers vs. Cubs Game Live Online on May 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Marquee Sports Network, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Los Angeles will face off on Wednesday. Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.16 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) and Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (1-2, 4.71 ERA, .91 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Cubs are 10-7 in home games in 2020. Chicago has hit 40 home runs this season, third in the majors. Kris Bryant leads the team with nine, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 9-9 on the road. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .336, good for first in the National League. Justin Turner leads the club with a mark of .415.

The Cubs won the last meeting 4-3. Justin Steele notched his first victory and Javier Baez went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for Chicago. Garrett Cleavinger took his second loss for Los Angeles.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------
Marquee Sports Network≥ $84.99-----
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Marquee Sports Network, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

