How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Doubleheader Live Online on May 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The games are airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Dodgers bring 3-game win streak into game against the Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-7, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (9-14, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (3-0, 2.35 ERA, .70 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -238, Cubs +195

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers aim to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 9-14 overall and 4-7 at home. The Cubs have a 3-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has gone 10-2 at home and 16-7 overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .290 for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 11-for-32 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has five doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 11-for-37 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by two runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .220 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Dodgers: Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)