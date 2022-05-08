MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Game Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

When: Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Chicago, Los Angeles, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Dodgers aim to keep win streak going against the Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers (18-7, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (9-16, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (3-1, 2.12 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (1-3, 5.13 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -201, Cubs +170

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to keep a five-game win streak intact when they take on the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 4-9 in home games and 9-16 overall. The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318.

Los Angeles has an 18-7 record overall and a 10-2 record in home games. The Dodgers have the best team ERA in baseball at 2.11.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI while hitting .253 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 8-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has a .316 batting average to rank third on the Dodgers, and has eight doubles, a triple and three home runs. Mookie Betts is 13-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .181 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .225 batting average, 1.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (ankle), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Dodgers: Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)