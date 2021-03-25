 Skip to Content
Spring Training 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on March 25, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, while in Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA.  Both RSNs are only available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu – no longer carries Marquee – this is your only option to stream Cubs games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

