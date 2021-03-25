Spring Training 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on March 25, 2021 Live Online
On Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- When: Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT
- TV: Spectrum SportsNet LA and Marquee Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, while in Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are only available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu – no longer carries Marquee – this is your only option to stream Cubs games on your local RSN all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Spectrum SportsNet LA
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marquee Sports Network
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-