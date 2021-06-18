MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs Live Without Cable on June 18, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, June 18, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-4, 3.12 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (4-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Cubs are 24-10 in home games in 2020. Chicago has hit 94 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Javier Baez leads the team with 16, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

The Marlins have gone 13-25 away from home. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .298, led by Jazz Chisholm Jr. with a mark of .330.