MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Live Without Cable on June 19, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-4, 3.12 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-7, 5.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -118, Marlins +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Miami will meet on Saturday.

The Cubs are 24-11 on their home turf. Chicago has hit 96 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Javier Baez leads the team with 16, averaging one every 14.2 at-bats.

The Marlins are 14-25 in road games. Miami’s lineup has 63 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads the club with 14 homers.

The Marlins won the last meeting 10-2. John Curtiss earned his third victory and Duvall went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI for Miami. Zach Davies registered his fourth loss for Chicago.