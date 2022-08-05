How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on August 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 5, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs aim to stop 5-game skid, take on the Marlins

Miami Marlins (48-57, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (41-63, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD; Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head into a matchup with the Miami Marlins as losers of five in a row.

Chicago has a 41-63 record overall and a 20-32 record in home games. The Cubs have a 15-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami has gone 25-29 on the road and 48-57 overall. The Marlins have a 26-16 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has a .292 batting average to rank seventh on the Cubs, and has 14 doubles, three triples and six home runs. Ian Happ is 8-for-37 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has 22 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Aguilar is 5-for-31 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .209 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Steven Brault: 10-Day IL (covid), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)