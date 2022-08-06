MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on August 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Marquee Sports Network, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

For those outside of those markets, the game will be available on FS1, which you can stream on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs host the Marlins, try to continue home win streak

Miami Marlins (48-58, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (42-63, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (3-6, 4.42 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -111, Marlins -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Miami Marlins looking to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Chicago has a 21-32 record in home games and a 42-63 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Miami has a 25-30 record on the road and a 48-58 record overall. The Marlins have a 35-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 41 RBI for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 8-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .225 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Steven Brault: 10-Day IL (covid), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)