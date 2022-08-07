MLB Streaming Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on August 7, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs take on the Marlins on home winning streak

Miami Marlins (48-59, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (43-63, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (2-4, 3.97 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-2, 3.74 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -116, Marlins -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they face the Miami Marlins.

Chicago has gone 22-32 in home games and 43-63 overall. The Cubs have hit 104 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

Miami is 48-59 overall and 25-31 in road games. The Marlins have a 35-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner ranks seventh on the Cubs with a .298 batting average, and has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 16 walks and 34 RBI. Ian Happ is 8-for-35 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has 22 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Aguilar is 6-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.11 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .211 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Christopher Morel: day-to-day (hamstring), Steven Brault: 10-Day IL (covid), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)