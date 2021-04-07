Cubs vs. Brewers TV: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers on April 7, 2021 Live Online
On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- When: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Marquee Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV and fuboTV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marquee Sports Network
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-