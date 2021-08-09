 Skip to Content
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on August 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, August 9, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

OTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Brewers will take on the Cubs Monday.

The Cubs are 31-24 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .302 this season, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .334.

The Brewers are 34-19 on the road. Milwaukee’s lineup has 135 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 24 homers.

The Brewers won the last meeting 15-7. Trevor Richards earned his third victory and Luis Urias went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBI for Milwaukee. Rex Brothers registered his first loss for Chicago.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

