How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Doubleheader Live Online Without Cable on August 10, 2021: TV Options

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers in a Doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

In Game 1, the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta, while the Cubs will send Justin Steele. In the second game of the doubleheader, Aaaron Ashby will pitch will Milwaukee, while Alec Mills will pitch for Chicago.

The Brewers have won 9 of the 12 matchups with the Cubs thus far this season.