MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on August 11, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (6-4, 2.31 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts) Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-10, 6.34 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs +125, Brewers -150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers travel to take on the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

The Cubs are 31-26 in home games in 2020. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .303, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .332.

The Brewers have gone 36-19 away from home. Milwaukee’s lineup has 138 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 24 homers.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-3. Miguel Sanchez notched his first victory and Luis Urias went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Milwaukee. Dan Winkler registered his third loss for Chicago.