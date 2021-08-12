 Skip to Content
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on August 12, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-6, 2.29 ERA, .89 WHIP, 160 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (13-4, 3.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs +185, Brewers -220; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Milwaukee will square off on Thursday.

The Cubs are 31-27 in home games in 2020. Chicago is slugging .390 as a unit. Willson Contreras leads the club with a .417 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Brewers have gone 37-19 away from home. Milwaukee has slugged .391 this season. Willy Adames leads the team with a .500 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Brewers won the last meeting 10-0. Corbin Burnes earned his seventh victory and Omar Narvaez went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Milwaukee. Jake Arrieta took his 11th loss for Chicago.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

