How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, and MLB Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs try to take the second game in their series against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (0-1) vs. Chicago Cubs (1-0)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-0); Cubs: Justin Steele (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -163, Cubs +140

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chicago had a 71-91 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Cubs slugged .407 with a .719 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 50-31 in road games a season ago. The Brewers averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game, including 1.2 home runs.

INJURIES: Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)