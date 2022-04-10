 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Marquee Sports Network≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs aim to sweep series against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (0-2) vs. Chicago Cubs (2-0)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -133, Cubs +112; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers looking to sweep their three-game series.

Chicago went 71-91 overall and 39-42 at home a season ago. The Cubs averaged 7.7 hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

Milwaukee had a 95-67 record overall and a 50-31 record on the road last season. The Brewers scored 4.6 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 3.8.

INJURIES: Cubs: Ian Happ: day-to-day (), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

