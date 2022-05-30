 Skip to Content
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Doubleheader Live Online on May 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, May 30, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers in a doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the games are streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Chicago, the games are streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but these Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers games won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs play the Brewers in first of 4-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (30-18, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (19-27, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Ethan Small (0-0); Cubs: Matt Swarmer (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -117, Cubs -102; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers to start a four-game series.

Chicago has a 7-15 record at home and a 19-27 record overall. The Cubs have a 4-12 record in games decided by one run.

Milwaukee has a 30-18 record overall and a 16-12 record on the road. Brewers hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank fourth in MLB.

The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has eight doubles and five home runs for the Cubs. Frank Schwindel is 10-for-39 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 RBI for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor is 11-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Brewers: 6-4, .253 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: day-to-day (finger), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (turf toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: day-to-day (ankle), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

