How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on May 31, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Marquee Sports Network≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Brewers bring road win streak into matchup with the Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers (32-18, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (19-29, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (5-1, 2.31 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (1-5, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -145, Cubs +123

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers hit the road against the Chicago Cubs aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Chicago is 19-29 overall and 7-17 in home games. The Cubs have a 14-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Milwaukee is 32-18 overall and 18-12 on the road. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.28 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers are ahead 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 20 extra base hits (10 doubles and 10 home runs). Frank Schwindel is 9-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Kolten Wong has seven doubles, three triples and three home runs for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor is 12-for-35 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by six runs

Brewers: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Drew Smyly: day-to-day (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: 10-Day IL (mouth), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (turf toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow)

