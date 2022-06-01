 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on June 1, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Marquee Sports Network≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs meet in game 4 of series

Milwaukee Brewers (32-19, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (20-29, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jason Alexander (0-0); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (2-5, 5.20 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers meet the Chicago Cubs leading the series 2-1.

Chicago has an 8-17 record at home and a 20-29 record overall. The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

Milwaukee has a 32-19 record overall and an 18-13 record on the road. The Brewers have hit 70 total home runs to lead the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Brewers hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 11 home runs while slugging .500. Christopher Morel is 10-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .234 for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor is 11-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

Brewers: 6-4, .217 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Drew Smyly: day-to-day (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: 10-Day IL (mouth), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (turf toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow)

