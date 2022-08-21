 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on August 21, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Marquee Sports Network≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Brewers play the Cubs looking to break road losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (63-56, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-67, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -152, Cubs +129

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will look to break a three-game road skid when they visit the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 26-34 record in home games and a 52-67 record overall. The Cubs have hit 124 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 32-32 record on the road and a 63-56 record overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the 16th time these teams meet this season. The Cubs are up 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has 20 home runs, 42 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .250 for the Cubs. Nick Madrigal is 13-for-34 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 25 home runs, 46 walks and 73 RBI while hitting .235 for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 10-for-38 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .251 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .172 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (finger), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (leg), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

