How to Watch New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Streaming Live Online on April 20, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Marquee Sports Network, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

New York heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Marcus Stroman. Stroman threw eight innings, surrendering one run on three hits with five strikeouts against Colorado.

The Cubs are 4-5 on their home turf. The Chicago offense has compiled a .192 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Willson Contreras leads the team with an average of .273.

The Mets are 3-3 on the road. New York has hit six home runs this season, last in the National League. Dominic Smith leads the team with two while slugging .429.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
SportsNet NY≥ $84.99---
Marquee Sports Network≥ $84.99-----
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY, Marquee Sports Network, and ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsNet NY, Marquee Sports Network, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and ESPN + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

