How to Watch New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Streaming Live Online on April 20, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Marquee Sports Network, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

New York heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Marcus Stroman. Stroman threw eight innings, surrendering one run on three hits with five strikeouts against Colorado.

The Cubs are 4-5 on their home turf. The Chicago offense has compiled a .192 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Willson Contreras leads the team with an average of .273.

The Mets are 3-3 on the road. New York has hit six home runs this season, last in the National League. Dominic Smith leads the team with two while slugging .429.