How to Stream Cubs vs. Mets Live Online on April 21, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options
On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets
- When: Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT
- TV: SportsNet NY and Marquee Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|SportsNet NY
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Marquee Sports Network
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-