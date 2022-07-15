How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets Live Online on July 15, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, July 15, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs aim to stop skid in matchup with the Mets

New York Mets (56-34, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-55, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -134, Cubs +114

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to end their seven-game skid when they play the New York Mets.

Chicago is 17-30 at home and 34-55 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .394 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

New York has gone 28-19 in road games and 56-34 overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.72 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 23 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 12-for-40 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Jeff McNeil is seventh on the Mets with a .310 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 23 walks and 35 RBI. Brandon Nimmo is 12-for-41 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .205 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Mets: 6-4, .239 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)