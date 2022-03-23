How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago Cubs Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland Athletics

When: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT

TV: Marquee Sports Network & My Teams App

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $64.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv Price: $89.99

Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.