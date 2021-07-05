How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on July 5, 2021: TV Channels

On Monday, July 5, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Moore (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (5-5, 4.32 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -137, Phillies +120; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Cubs Monday.

The Cubs are 26-13 on their home turf. The Chicago offense has compiled a .222 batting average as a team this season, Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .272.

The Phillies have gone 15-26 away from home. Philadelphia has slugged .386 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .505.