How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on July 5, 2021: TV Channels
On Monday, July 5, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- When: Monday, July 5, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia and Marquee Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Moore (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (5-5, 4.32 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)
LINE: Cubs -137, Phillies +120; over/under is even
BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Cubs Monday.
The Cubs are 26-13 on their home turf. The Chicago offense has compiled a .222 batting average as a team this season, Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .272.
The Phillies have gone 15-26 away from home. Philadelphia has slugged .386 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .505.
