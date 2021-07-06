How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on July 6, 2021: TV Channels

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-5, 4.44 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-8, 5.57 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs +112, Phillies -129; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies travel to take on the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The Cubs are 26-14 on their home turf. Chicago is slugging .392 as a unit. Kris Bryant leads the team with a .507 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Phillies are 16-26 in road games. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .309, led by Jean Segura with a mark of .373.

The Phillies won the last meeting 13-3. Connor Brogdon notched his fifth victory and Rhys Hoskins went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Philadelphia. Rex Brothers registered his second loss for Chicago.