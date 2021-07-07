How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on July 7, 2021: TV Channels
On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- When: Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia and Marquee Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.05 ERA, .93 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (3-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)
LINE: Cubs +127, Phillies -146; over/under is even
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Philadelphia will square off on Wednesday.
The Cubs are 26-15 in home games in 2020. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .301, led by Kris Bryant with a mark of .349.
The Phillies are 17-26 on the road. Philadelphia is hitting a collective .239 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .330.
The Phillies won the last meeting 15-10. Aaron Nola earned his sixth victory and Bryce Harper went 5-for-6 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Philadelphia. Jake Arrieta registered his ninth loss for Chicago.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Marquee Sports Network
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-