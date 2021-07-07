How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on July 7, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.05 ERA, .93 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (3-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs +127, Phillies -146; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Philadelphia will square off on Wednesday.

The Cubs are 26-15 in home games in 2020. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .301, led by Kris Bryant with a mark of .349.

The Phillies are 17-26 on the road. Philadelphia is hitting a collective .239 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .330.

The Phillies won the last meeting 15-10. Aaron Nola earned his sixth victory and Bryce Harper went 5-for-6 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Philadelphia. Jake Arrieta registered his ninth loss for Chicago.