 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on July 7, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.05 ERA, .93 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (3-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs +127, Phillies -146; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Philadelphia will square off on Wednesday.

The Cubs are 26-15 in home games in 2020. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .301, led by Kris Bryant with a mark of .349.

The Phillies are 17-26 on the road. Philadelphia is hitting a collective .239 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .330.

The Phillies won the last meeting 15-10. Aaron Nola earned his sixth victory and Bryce Harper went 5-for-6 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Philadelphia. Jake Arrieta registered his ninth loss for Chicago.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia----
Marquee Sports Network≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.