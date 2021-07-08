 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on July 8, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Marquee Sports Network, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is also available with fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (3-6, 4.13 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-8, 4.48 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -114, Phillies -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Philadelphia will play on Thursday.

The Cubs are 27-15 in home games in 2020. Chicago’s lineup has 113 home runs this season, Javier Baez leads the club with 21 homers.

The Phillies are 17-27 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .324.

The Cubs won the last meeting 8-3. Alec Mills earned his fourth victory and Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for Chicago. Zack Wheeler registered his fifth loss for Philadelphia.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia----
Marquee Sports Network≥ $84.99-----
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Marquee Sports Network, and ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia and ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

