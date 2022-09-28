How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on September 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Phillies look to end 5-game road losing streak, play the Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies (83-70, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (68-86, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (10-12, 3.28 ERA, .99 WHIP, 218 strikeouts); Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 2.45 ERA, .82 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -187, Cubs +158; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will aim to break a five-game road slide when they face the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has gone 32-44 in home games and 68-86 overall. Cubs pitchers have a collective 4.13 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Philadelphia has an 83-70 record overall and a 36-36 record in road games. The Phillies are 59-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Cubs lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has a .288 batting average to rank seventh on the Cubs, and has 21 doubles, five triples and nine home runs. Ian Happ is 10-for-40 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 42 home runs while slugging .485. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-37 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .215 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Drew Smyly: day-to-day (shoulder), Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Brad Hand: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)