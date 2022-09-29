How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on September 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Phillies play the Cubs looking to break road slide

Philadelphia Phillies (83-71, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (69-86, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (1-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -191, Cubs +160; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to stop their six-game road slide in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 33-44 in home games and 69-86 overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 36-37 record in road games and an 83-71 record overall. The Phillies have gone 61-32 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Cubs have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 21 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 49 RBI while hitting .287 for the Cubs. Esteban Quiroz is 10-for-28 over the last 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins has 33 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting .253 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 13-for-41 with a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .209 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Drew Smyly: day-to-day (shoulder), Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Brad Hand: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)