Opening Day 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on April 1, 2021 Live Online
On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- When: Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. This is currently your only option to stream Cubs games without cable this season, but fuboTV will be adding the channel in a few weeks.
In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. fuboTV and AT&T TV is your only options to stream Pirates games all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
If you live away outside of the local area, you can stream Pirates/Cubs game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.
Pirates vs. Cubs Preview
Projected Lineup
Chicago Cubs
Ian Happ, CF
Willson Contreras, C
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Kris Bryant, 3B
Joc Pederson, LF
Javier Báez, SS
Jason Heyward, RF
David Bote, 2B
Kyle Hendricks, SP
Pittsburgh Pirates
Adam Frazier, 2B
Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
Bryan Reynolds, LF
Colin Moran, 1B
Kevin Newman, SS
Gregory Polanco, RF
Jacob Stallings, C
Anthony Alford, CF
Chad Kuhl, SP