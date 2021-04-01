 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Opening Day 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on April 1, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. This is currently your only option to stream Cubs games without cable this season, but fuboTV will be adding the channel in a few weeks.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTVfuboTV and AT&T TV is your only options to stream Pirates games all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

If you live away outside of the local area, you can stream Pirates/Cubs game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----
Marquee Sports Network≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 30 Top Cable Channels

Pirates vs. Cubs Preview

Projected Lineup

Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ, CF
Willson Contreras, C
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Kris Bryant, 3B
Joc Pederson, LF
Javier Báez, SS
Jason Heyward, RF
David Bote, 2B
Kyle Hendricks, SP

Pittsburgh Pirates

Adam Frazier, 2B
Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
Bryan Reynolds, LF
Colin Moran, 1B
Kevin Newman, SS
Gregory Polanco, RF
Jacob Stallings, C
Anthony Alford, CF
Chad Kuhl, SP

The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

