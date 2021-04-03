How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on April 3, 2021 Live Online Free: TV Channels, Live Stream
On Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- When: Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. This is currently your only option to stream Cubs games without cable this season, but fuboTV will be adding the channel in a few weeks.
In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. fuboTV and AT&T TV is your only options to stream Pirates games all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
