 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on May 7, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming Links

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 7, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

Chicago and Pittsburgh will square off on Friday. Pirates: Trevor Cahill (1-3, 7.40 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) and Cubs: Zach Davies (1-2, 8.22 ERA, 2.13 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Cubs are 7-11 against NL Central opponents. Chicago has hit 41 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the club with nine, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats.

The Pirates are 5-10 in division play. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, Colin Moran leads the team with a mark of .292.

The Pirates won the last meeting 7-1. JT Brubaker earned his first victory and Wilmer Difo went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBI for Pittsburgh. Trevor Williams took his first loss for Chicago.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----
Marquee Sports Network≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.