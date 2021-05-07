How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on May 7, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming Links

On Friday, May 7, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

Chicago and Pittsburgh will square off on Friday. Pirates: Trevor Cahill (1-3, 7.40 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) and Cubs: Zach Davies (1-2, 8.22 ERA, 2.13 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Cubs are 7-11 against NL Central opponents. Chicago has hit 41 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the club with nine, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats.

The Pirates are 5-10 in division play. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, Colin Moran leads the team with a mark of .292.

The Pirates won the last meeting 7-1. JT Brubaker earned his first victory and Wilmer Difo went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBI for Pittsburgh. Trevor Williams took his first loss for Chicago.