 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream on May 8, 2021: TV Channels/Stream Links

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

Chicago heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Zach Davies. Davies threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on five hits against Pittsburgh.

The Cubs are 8-11 against the rest of their division. Chicago is averaging 4.4 RBI per game this season. Javier Baez leads the team with 25 total runs batted in.

The Pirates are 5-11 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh’s lineup has 21 home runs this season, Phillip Evans leads the club with four homers.

The Cubs won the last meeting 3-2. Zach Davies earned his second victory and Joc Pederson went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Chicago. Trevor Cahill took his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----
Marquee Sports Network≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.