How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream on May 8, 2021: TV Channels/Stream Links

On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

Chicago heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Zach Davies. Davies threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on five hits against Pittsburgh.

The Cubs are 8-11 against the rest of their division. Chicago is averaging 4.4 RBI per game this season. Javier Baez leads the team with 25 total runs batted in.

The Pirates are 5-11 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh’s lineup has 21 home runs this season, Phillip Evans leads the club with four homers.

The Cubs won the last meeting 3-2. Zach Davies earned his second victory and Joc Pederson went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Chicago. Trevor Cahill took his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.