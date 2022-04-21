MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Live Online on April 21, 2022: Streaming

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Pirates visit the Cubs to begin 4-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-7, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-6, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, four strikeouts); Cubs: Mark Leiter Jr. (0-1, 18.90 ERA, 2.70 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -143, Pirates +122

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs start a four-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

Chicago has a 3-3 record at home and a 6-6 record overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .263, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Pittsburgh is 5-7 overall and 4-2 in home games. The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .354.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Schwindel has three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI while hitting .261 for the Cubs. Jonathan Villar is 11-for-28 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Michael Chavis has a double, a triple, a home run and six RBI for the Pirates. Daniel Vogelbach is 10-for-28 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Pirates: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Zach Thompson: day-to-day (shoulder), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)