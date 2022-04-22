How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Live Online on April 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs take home losing streak into matchup with the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (6-7, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-7, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, five strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-0, .00 ERA, .83 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -162, Pirates +139

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to break their three-game home skid.

Chicago has gone 3-4 in home games and 6-7 overall. The Cubs have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

Pittsburgh has a 6-7 record overall and a 4-2 record in home games. The Pirates have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .245.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki has two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 9-for-28 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has a .333 batting average to rank seventh on the Pirates, and has four doubles. Daniel Vogelbach is 11-for-32 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Pirates: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)