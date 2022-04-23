How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs host Pittsburgh Pirates, look to end home skid

Pittsburgh Pirates (7-7, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (6-8, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 6.08 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -174, Pirates +149; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs aim to end their four-game home losing streak with a victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chicago has gone 3-5 at home and 6-8 overall. The Cubs have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .337.

Pittsburgh has gone 4-2 at home and 7-7 overall. The Pirates have a 5-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Pirates are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago with four home runs while slugging .692. Patrick Wisdom is 9-for-27 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh with three home runs while slugging .548. Michael Chavis is 9-for-22 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .255 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cubs: Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)