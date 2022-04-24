MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Hoerner leads Cubs against the Pirates following 4-hit game

Pittsburgh Pirates (7-8, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (7-8, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-2, 7.30 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -170, Pirates +146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates after Nico Hoerner’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Chicago has a 7-8 record overall and a 4-5 record at home. The Cubs have a 2-8 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Pittsburgh is 7-8 overall and 4-2 in home games. The Pirates have a 2-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki has three doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 10-for-27 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Michael Chavis has a double, a triple and two home runs for the Pirates. Daniel Vogelbach is 11-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .293 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .224 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Josh VanMeter: day-to-day (illness), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)