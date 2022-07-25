How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on July 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Pirates visit the Cubs to begin 2-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (40-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (38-57, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-8, 4.02 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-1, 3.62 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -150, Pirates +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday to start a two-game series.

Chicago has an 18-32 record at home and a 38-57 record overall. The Cubs have hit 96 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Pittsburgh has gone 19-31 on the road and 40-56 overall. The Pirates have gone 18-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the 14th time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 8-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 37 extra base hits (20 doubles and 17 home runs). Nelson Velazquez is 6-for-20 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has 16 doubles, three triples and four home runs while hitting .248 for the Pirates. Jake Marisnick is 10-for-28 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored by one run

Pirates: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (oblique), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)