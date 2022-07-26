How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on July 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs play the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

Pittsburgh Pirates (40-57, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (39-57, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (1-5, 6.52 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (7-4, 3.54 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -183, Pirates +155

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chicago has a 39-57 record overall and a 19-32 record in home games. Cubs hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

Pittsburgh is 40-57 overall and 19-32 on the road. The Pirates are eighth in the NL with 99 total home runs, averaging one per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the 15th time these teams match up this season. The Pirates hold an 8-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 24 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 11-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 29 extra base hits (11 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs). Oneil Cruz is 8-for-35 with a triple, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .249 batting average, 2.78 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Pirates: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (toe), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)