Chicago Cubs Pittsburgh Pirates

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on May 18, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 18, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on YouTube, as this week’s “MLB Game of the Week.”

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Unlike most Cubs and Pirates games that air on Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, this game will be only available on YouTube for free. That means you can’t stream the game on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM, but is available from the YouTube TV interface.

Pirates aim to stop 3-game road slide, play the Cubs

By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates (15-21, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (15-20, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-5, 6.61 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -156, Pirates +134

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will aim to break their three-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 6-11 record at home and a 15-20 record overall. The Cubs have an 11-4 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Pittsburgh has a 9-10 record in home games and a 15-21 record overall. The Pirates have gone 6-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 14 extra base hits (eight doubles and six home runs). Willson Contreras is 13-for-34 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.
Daniel Vogelbach leads the Pirates with six home runs while slugging .486. Ben Gamel is 7-for-36 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs
Pirates: 4-6, .181 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Daniel Norris: day-to-day (right achilles), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (ankle), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (low back), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), David Robertson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marcus Stroman: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)
Pirates: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

