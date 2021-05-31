How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on May 31, 2021: TV Options/Channels

On Monday, May 31, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Chicago’s Bryant puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Padres. Padres: Chris Paddack (2-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Cubs: Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.36 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 49 strikeouts).

The Cubs are 18-10 on their home turf. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .319, good for fourth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .401.

The Padres are 16-10 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .299.