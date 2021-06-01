How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Chicago’s Bryant puts 13-game hit streak on the line against Padres.

Padres: Ryan Weathers (2-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (5-4, 4.63 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

The Cubs are 19-10 in home games in 2020. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .320 is seventh in the league. Kris Bryant leads the lineup with an OBP of .403.

The Padres are 16-11 in road games. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .320 is third in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the lineup with an OBP of .367.

The Cubs won the last meeting 7-2. Kohl Stewart earned his first victory and Patrick Wisdom went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Chicago. Chris Paddack registered his fourth loss for San Diego.