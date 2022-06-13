How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on June 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, June 13, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs look to stop skid in game against the Padres

San Diego Padres (37-24, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-36, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (5-3, 3.61 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (1-5, 4.79 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -133, Cubs +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs aim to break a six-game losing streak when they take on the San Diego Padres.

Chicago has a 23-36 record overall and an 11-20 record at home. Cubs hitters have a collective .394 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

San Diego has a 20-11 record on the road and a 37-24 record overall. The Padres have gone 23-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 RBI for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 14-for-37 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 27 extra base hits (16 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Jake Cronenworth is 11-for-37 with four doubles, three home runs and 17 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .269 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Padres: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Madrigal: day-to-day (groin), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Adrian Morejon: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)