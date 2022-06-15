MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on June 15, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Padres try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Cubs

San Diego Padres (39-24, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-38, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (0-0); Cubs: Caleb Kilian (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -120, Padres +100; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres hit the road against the Chicago Cubs looking to continue a five-game road winning streak.

Chicago has an 11-22 record at home and a 23-38 record overall. The Cubs have hit 62 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

San Diego has a 22-11 record on the road and a 39-24 record overall. Padres hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Padres hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras leads the Cubs with 12 home runs while slugging .546. Ian Happ is 13-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .315 batting average, and has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 27 walks and 38 RBI. Jake Cronenworth is 14-for-36 with two home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 1-9, .256 batting average, 7.16 ERA, outscored by 48 runs

Padres: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Madrigal: day-to-day (groin), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Adrian Morejon: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)