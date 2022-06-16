How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on June 16, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres

In San Diego, the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego (previously Fox Sports San Diego), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream San Diego Padres games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Cubs head into matchup against the Padres on losing streak

San Diego Padres (40-24, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-39, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (7-0, 1.50 ERA, .93 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Cubs: Matt Swarmer (1-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -185, Cubs +158; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the San Diego Padres after losing nine in a row.

Chicago is 23-39 overall and 11-23 at home. The Cubs are 17-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego has gone 23-11 in road games and 40-24 overall. The Padres have gone 11-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Padres lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Schwindel has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 32 RBI for the Cubs. Willson Contreras is 10-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 28 extra base hits (16 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Luke Voit is 11-for-44 with five doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 1-9, .255 batting average, 7.65 ERA, outscored by 53 runs

Padres: 7-3, .286 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Adrian Morejon: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)